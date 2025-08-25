Ndiaye scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute by turning in Jack Grealish's cross for the first competitive goal at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The forward was substituted in the 64th minute after a lively performance on the right. He recorded two shots on target, including the goal, as Everton finished with three on frame overall. Ndiaye now has one Premier League goal from his first two appearances this season and also made an impact defensively with three tackles and one interception on Sunday.