Gundogan's second stint at City has ended after one season, one he would probably like to forget, with the midfielder now off to Turkey. He had ultimately fallen out of favor with the club as new transfers joined this campaign despite starting in 25 of his 33 appearances last season. This will likely end his time with the club for good, racking in 358 appearances and 65 goals with the club, while winning 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles, a historic treble and captaining a UCL-winning squad. He will now look to see regular minutes while in Turkey, a place where he should still have success and fit the playing style more as he raises in age.