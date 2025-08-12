Zabarnyi was developed at Dynamo Kiev's youth academy, making his professional debut in 2020 in the Ukrainian Premier Liga against Desna Tchernihiv before playing in the Champions League against AZ Alkmaar, Juventus and Barcelona. He scored his first goal in April 2021 against Inhoulets Petrove and has played 12 Champions League and nine Europa League matches while winning the Ukrainian league, cup and super cup. In the 2023\/24 Premier League season, he played 37 matches, was voted Player of the Season by fans and helped his team achieve a record points total and a ninth-place finish. Internationally, he has 49 caps and three goals for Ukraine, debuting at age 18 in 2020 and featuring in both Euro 2021 and Euro 2024. Zabarnyi is now joining Paris Saint-Germain as the first Ukrainian player in the history of the club and will likely compete for a starting role with William Pacho and Marquinhos, although logically arriving as the third central defender in the hierarchy after such a strong season from the Parisians.