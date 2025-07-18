Isaias Violante News: Provides assist in win
Violante assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Club Tijuana.
Violante came off the bench in the second half and made an immediate impact as he notched his first assist as a member of America. He delivered a cross in the 65th minute that found Rodrigo Aguirre, who then headed the ball into the back of the net.
