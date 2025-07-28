Menu
Isak Jansson News: Joins OGC Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 28, 2025

Jansson has joined OGC Nice on a permanent move from Rapid Vienna, his new club announced.

Jansson disputed 33 games in 2024/25, scoring nine goals and providing six assists across all competitions for Rapid Vienna. The left winger has been attentively followed by the Nicois and was one of the top young targets they aimed to sign over the summer. Jansson will provide a useful option in the frontline for coach Franck Haise following several departures in the attacking area.

