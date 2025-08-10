Isco suffered a bad tackle to his ankle in Saturday's friendly against Malaga. The Betis playmaker will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury, although it doesn't look good as he was seen with crutches exiting the stadium. Isco will likely be questionable, if not worse, for the season opener against Elche next Monday. If he has to miss time, Giovani Lo Celso will likely play in a more central position in the frontline, while Pablo Garcia could see increased playing time on the right wing.