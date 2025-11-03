Diaz is battling to regain fitness, and it's likely that they won't risk him suffering a bigger injury with Leon already eliminated from the competition and his participation being more necessary for the Panamanian national team in the World Cup qualifiers. He had lost momentum in the final weeks of the league season after producing five goals and one assist in his first seven games, but he was used in a No. 9 role due to Rogelio Funes Mori's (calf) absence. That spot could now be taken by Jose Alvarado if Diaz remains out.