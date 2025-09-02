Sarr was forced off late in Sunday's victory against the Villains after suffering a grade 2 hamstring tear. The forward will likely remain in England to begin his recovery during the international break. That type of injury usually requires four to eight weeks of recovery, which could keep him sidelined until early October with a possible return against the Toffees on Oct. 4. Sarr has been an undisputed starter for Crystal Palace, meaning a change will have to be made in the starting XI, with Yeremy Pino likely receiving a bigger role from the start with his new club.