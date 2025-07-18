Israel Reyes Romero News: Provides assist in win

Reyes Romero assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win versus Club Tijuana.

Reyes notched his first assist since 2020 as he delivered a long pass from deep into their own area of the field towards the opponents box that found Brian Rodriguez, who then dribbled past a defender and beat the goalkeeper with a well-placed shot. The assist helped put the finishing touches on the win for America.