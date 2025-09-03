Kabore has represented Burkina Faso 49 times, scoring two goals, and was honored as Young Player of the Tournament after providing three assists in their run to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals. Since joining Manchester City in 2020, he has gone on several loan spells, featuring for Mechelen in Belgium, Troyes and Marseille in France, Luton Town in the Premier League during 2023\/24, Benfica in Portugal, and Werder Bremen in Germany. Across his career he has played 137 club matches and now looks to secure consistent minutes with Wrexham in the Championship.