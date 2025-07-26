Ivan Angulo News: Records two assists
Angulo assisted twice to go with two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Columbus Crew.
Easily for 2025, July is Angulo's best month. For him, its last games include three assists, triple those he logged between February and June. It once appeared like an afterthought that Angulo would match his 2024's assist tally, but such is looking quite possible now.
