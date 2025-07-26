Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ivan Angulo headshot

Ivan Angulo News: Records two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Angulo assisted twice to go with two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Columbus Crew.

Easily for 2025, July is Angulo's best month. For him, its last games include three assists, triple those he logged between February and June. It once appeared like an afterthought that Angulo would match his 2024's assist tally, but such is looking quite possible now.

Ivan Angulo
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now