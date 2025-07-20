Ivan Moreno Injury: Exits with discomfort versus Chivas

Moreno played 71 minutes but was replaced due to injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over Guadalajara, Goles y Cifras reports.

Moreno attempted a shot in the first half but then had troubles that prevented him from completing the game. He changed his position compared to the previous match, from winger to full-back or wing-back when the central defenders and holding midfielder formed a three-man line. The player who replaced him, Sebastian Santos, could cover either of those roles, while Jose David Ramirez is another option to fill the lineup should the issue prove significant.