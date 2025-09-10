Perisic will be one to watch at PSV Eindhoven for another season as the veteran remained with the club over the transfer window despite rumors of a potential move to another European club this summer. The Croatian forward will remain a key player in the frontline for PSV, holding a more central role at the moment as he is replacing Alassane Plea as the striker to lead the line while the Frenchman is out for a long period due to a knee injury. Perisic will resume his starting role on the right wing once Plea returns to full fitness.