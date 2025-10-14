Schranz will be sidelined for some time with a muscle injury suffered in Monday's win against Luxembourg while on international duty with Slovakia. The forward came off the bench for a few minutes, scored one goal to help his team secure the victory, and sustained the injury during the action of his goal. Schranz is very unlikely to feature in one week against Atalanta in the Champions League, but his absence will not impact the starting XI since he has come off the bench in both games this campaign.