Grealish has finally completed his loan move after weeks of talk around the City grounds, leaving for the Toffees for an entire season. This comes after he struggled for time and consistency in Manchester last season, only starting in seven of his 20 appearances while bagging a goal and one assist. Everton now gains one of the most expensive Premier League transfers of all time on loan, likely to assume a role immediately and have a solid impact on a team where he fits well into a counterattacking system.