Irvine has been struggling to return from an injury sustained last season but has been participating in team training for several weeks now. The captain was back in team training again to start the week on Monday but had to end the session early after suffering a jaw injury when he collided with a goal post. Irvine will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can make the squad for Sunday's clash against Hoffenheim. That said, even though he has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for St. Pauli in the past, Irvine will have to compete once fully fit because James Sands and Joel Chima Fujita appear well settled in the heart of the game.