Irvine has yet to play his first minutes for St. Pauli this season after returning from injury. The captain will have to wait longer since he is currently dealing with muscular problems and is ruled out for the time being. His timeline for return remains uncertain as the midfielder will likely be managed carefully moving forward and could continue to struggle with muscular issues after spending such a long time out of action. Until then, James Sands and Joel Chima Fujita are expected to pair in central midfield for St. Pauli.