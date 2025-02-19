Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Bruun Larsen headshot

Jacob Bruun Larsen Injury: Clears illness, fit for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Brunn Larsen (illness) is back in team training and has been cleared for Sunday's match against Hoffenheim, according to his club.

Brunn Larsen will not miss another match due to his illness, as the attacker has already trained and has deemed himself fit moving forward. He has started in three of his five appearances since joining his new club, and will now look to see the start against his former club after returning to fitness.

Jacob Bruun Larsen
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now