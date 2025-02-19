Jacob Bruun Larsen Injury: Clears illness, fit for Sunday
Brunn Larsen (illness) is back in team training and has been cleared for Sunday's match against Hoffenheim, according to his club.
Brunn Larsen will not miss another match due to his illness, as the attacker has already trained and has deemed himself fit moving forward. He has started in three of his five appearances since joining his new club, and will now look to see the start against his former club after returning to fitness.
