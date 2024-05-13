Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 38

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Arijanet Muric (29-percent rostered): Burnley have nothing to play for but pride in the season finale as their relegation from the Premier League was determined this past weekend. Still, they get one of the better matchups in the league Sunday as Nottingham Forest bring their fourth lowest-scoring attack to Turf Moor. Muric is a solid streaming pick for the final weekend, having scored over 10 points in each of his last five starts largely due to 41 saves.

DEFENDERS

Takehiro Tomiyasu (38 percent): Tomiyasu is the starting left-back for Arsenal and has 29.5 Fantrax points in the last two matches against Bournemouth and Manchester United. While the clean sheet bonus helped, Tomiyasu has chipped in with reliable defensive stats, though he offers next to nothing in attack despite playing in as a full-back. Arsenal have a home match with Everton to end the season with their eyes still on the Premier League title.

Ola Aina (eight percent): Aina has started 10 straight matches, scoring over five points in four of them. He has no goal involvements over that stretch but isn't a total dud in attack, as he's crossed 11 times and created two chances in the last four. An away trip to Burnley isn't one to fear and with little on the line since Forest are all but secure in the Premier League, this match could be fairly open for the teams near the bottom of the table.

MIDFIELDERS

Sean Longstaff (43 percent): Longstaff has two straight games with over 10 points having scored in back-to-back matches. While the goal involvements are unlikely to continue, Longstaff is a regular starter who chips in on both sides of the ball with eight shots, two chances created and two crosses to go along with five tackles over his last three starts.

Tahith Chong (10 percent): Luton Town need to win (by a lot) to have any chance of survival, so I expect them to be on the front foot Sunday as they take on Fulham. Chong has scored 15 points over his last five matches, combining for seven crosses and a chance created while playing in the attacking midfield. It's not the safest bet to start Chong, but he could see an uptick in his attacking output with the Hatters needing a win.

FORWARDS

Callum Hudson-Odoi (49 percent): Hudson-Odoi has scored over 20 points in back-to-back matches with three goals to his name. Even without the goal involvements, Hudson-Odoi has showed an impressive floor with 11 crosses, nine chances created and 11 shots over his last three starts. Similar to Aina, a trip to Burnley isn't the worst spot, either.

Jacob Bruun Larsen (eight percent): Bruun Larsen has been quietly productive with four straight matches of at least 5.5 points, reaching double digits in the two games he's scored in. While the goals have provided the ceiling point totals, similar to Hudson-Odoi, the Burnley forward isn't just goal involvements, as he's combined for 16 crosses, three chances created and nine shots in his last three appearances. It could be a messy match this weekend against Nottingham Forest, setting up Bruun Larsen for success.