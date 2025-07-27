Jacob Ondrejka Injury: Sustains severe leg injury

Ondrejka suffered a left fibula fracture during a friendly, Mediaset reported.

Ondrejka twisted his leg awkwardly while chasing a loose ball and was quickly brought to a local hospital to assess the damage. He's tentatively expected to miss the rest of the calendar year, but it'll depend on how the rehab goes. Parma will look for a replacement on the transfer market, considering also that they have yet to substitute for Valentin Mihaila.