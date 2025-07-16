Jacob Shaffelburg Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Shaffelburg is questionable for Wednesday's match against Columbus due to an ankle injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Shaffelburg is going to be a late call for Wednesday's match after his early exit from the club's last outing, with the attacker dealt an ankle injury. This will be something to monitor, as he did start in their last outing and this could force a change. That said, if absent or not fully fit, Alex Muyl will likely see the start in his place.