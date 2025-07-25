Jacob Shaffelburg News: Available off bench Friday

Shaffelburg (ankle) is on the bench in Friday's game versus San Diego.

Shaffelburg has logged only 54 minutes of MLS play over the last eight weeks as he struggled with an injury after representing Canada in the Gold Cup. He's now back in contention, challenging Jonathan Perez for time on the left flank. The 25-year-old previously scored one goal in 13 matches during the 2025 season.