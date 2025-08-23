Ekomie started on the left side of Angers' five-man line and featured 76 minutes in the loss against Paris Saint-Germain. The defender helped a compact unit limit PSG to four shots on target despite conceding 12 corners under sustained pressure. Ekomie contributed 12 tackles, one interception and two clearances to complete a solid shift and confirm the promise he showed last season under coach Alexandre Dujeux. If Ekomie keeps progressing well, he could see a significant amount of starts and minutes this season for Angers.