Anthony assisted the first Burnley goal before putting his name on the scoresheet late in the second half Saturday as Burnley dispatched of Sunderland in a 2-0 victory. In addition to his goal contributions, the attacker tracked back to add three tackles (two won) and one interception to the team's clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Expect Anthony to continue to play a key role in the Burnley attack after amassing six shots (two on goal) and three chances created in his first two Premier League appearances.