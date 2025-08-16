Barreiro did a good job as the leader of a four-man back line that kept the visitors' goal unbeaten in the victory. The defender increased his total to two clean sheets in five 90-minute appearances over the current Apertura tournament. Other than that, his averages of 6.2 clearances and 2.4 tackles per game represent the second-highest and highest figures on the team, respectively. He's one of the most consistent defenders in the competition, though Leon might not have it so easy to avoid conceding goals against most opposition.