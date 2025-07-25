Jaka Bijol News: Suspended for opener

Bijol will have his suspension from the season finale with Udinese carry over from last season, and is suspended for the season opener against Everton on August 18, according to Kyle Newbould of the Yorkshire Evening News.

Bijol has received some unfortunate news this week, as he will now spend the season opener sidelined due to a suspension. He saw two yellow cards in his season finale in Serie A last campaign and will now have to carry out the ban in the Premier League after his transfer, leaving him unavailable to face Everton. He is expected to be a starter, so this will force a change while he misses time, with Pascal Struijk as a likely replacement in the middle of the defense. He should then return and be an option when facing Arsenal on August 23.