Jakob Glesnes News: Makes five clearances
Glesnes took two off target shots, made two interceptions, two tackles (winning one) and five clearances during Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.
Glesnes was a part of the Union back line that kept a clean sheet Saturday leading his side with five clearances. The defender has combined for five tackles, six interceptions and 11 clearances over his lats three appearances.
