Musiala is progressing well and quickly in his recovery from the leg injury he suffered during the Club World Cup in the summer, as he was spotted back on the training pitch on Thursday. The playmaker will likely need a bit more time before returning to the match squad, but this is an encouraging development for Bayern. While he remains sidelined, Serge Gnabry has been playing in the number 10 role, and Harry Kane has also been tested in that position recently with Nicolas Jackson featuring as the striker.