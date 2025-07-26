Menu
Jamal Musiala Injury: Starting rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Musiala (leg) has started his rehabilitation in the gym, but was still wearing a boot, according to his club.

Musiala is getting his first steps in his rehabilitation and recovery from leg surgery, with the attacker taking to the gym for some strength work. However, he was still viewed wearing a boot, appearing to still be far from a return. He will continue in his program and likely not train with the team for a while, slated for a return in November.

Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
