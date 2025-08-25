Garner doubled the lead in the 52nd minute with a low finish into the corner after Jack Grealish's layoff. Deployed at left back, Garner played the full 90 minutes while stepping into midfield during build up phases. His goal was one of Everton's three shots on target on the day. Garner opened his league account with one goal through two Premier League matches this season and added two chances created with two crosses on Sunday, highlighting his impact in attacking phases from the left back position.