James Maddison Injury: Back in full training

Maddison (knee) stepped up his recovery this week as he returned to full training during the halfway stage of pre-season at Hotspur Way, the club announced.

Maddison has been working hard on his rehabilitation from a knee injury that ruled him out of the final six games of the season, including the Europa League final that Spurs won. Two months later, Maddison has his sights set on a return to action after joining the rest of the group in a full session featuring possession-based games, the blocking drill, and a fitness finisher during pre-season training under new coach Thomas Frank. If everything goes as planned, he should be able to see some minutes on Saturday during pre-season friendlies before departing for the Tour.