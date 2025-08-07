Maddison suffered an ACL injury in the pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday in Seoul, and it turned out to be much more serious than expected for the Spurs' playmaker. He will undergo surgery in the coming days and begin a lengthy rehabilitation with the medical team, expected to last between nine and 12 months depending on how it progresses. This is a big blow for the player since he was coming back from a long-term injury to the same knee during the pre-season. During his absence, Joao Palhinha and Dejan Kulusevski will likely see increased roles in the midfield under new coach Thomas Frank.