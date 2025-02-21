James Milner Injury: Could return before end of season

Milner (hamstring) has been working diligently in his rehabilitation process and could potentially return before the end of the season, coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed in a press conference. "He is training very hard. He is very professional and supportive of the players, me, and the coaching staff."

Milner has been managing a long-term hamstring injury, but there is positive news for the club as he could potentially return before the end of the season. Once fully fit, the veteran will provide valuable depth due to his versatility to play in multiple positions, as well as his leadership qualities.