James Rodriguez News: Converts penalty in win

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Guadalajara.

Rodriguez made the difference with a flawless penalty kick in the 65th minute against Chivas. Other than that, the star playmaker led the hosts with seven crosses and took all possible set pieces during his first start of the campaign. The goal ended his run of five league games without a direct contribution, and could serve as a boost to help him return to his optimal form. He has featured on the wings lately but may also be reliable in the center in place or in front of Fernando Beltran.