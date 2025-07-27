James Tarkowski Injury: Way ahead of schedule

Tarkowski (hamstring) is expected to make a return at some point during preseason for Everton. According to manager David Moyes, "I think he's been out for about 12 weeks now and we think it should be about 14 weeks but he's way ahead of schedule. I'm hoping maybe I might get Tarky around the next two games, but if I was going to get him I think it's more likely to be the last game" per Chris Beesley of the Echo.

