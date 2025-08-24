Trafford was in for a rough match against Spurs on Saturday, with the goalie making three saves but allowing two goals, one of which was possibly saveable, while another came from his own mistake, passing it into the middle of the box straight into danger. This is two straight games with three saves, although he earned a clean sheet last time out. He will now have to be wary of his starting spot, as the club is looking at bringing in a new signing that could take his spot after Saturday's display.