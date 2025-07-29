Trafford is returning to his boyhood club after exiting for Burnley a few seasons ago, with the goalie now inking a deal with Manchester City. He is coming off a great campaign, which included an extraordinary clean sheet streak, starting in all 45 of his appearances while recording just 16 goals allowed, 29 clean sheets and 88 saves. That said, he comes in with high expectations and tons of talent and will look to capture the starting spot in goal, especially with so many questions surrounding current keeper Ederson and a possible move out of Manchester.