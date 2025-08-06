Donley has gone through all the levels since the Academy for the Spurs and played a key role with the U17 and U18 teams to win the Premier League Cup in 2022\/23 before winning the Premier League 2 title the following year with the U21 team. He made his first team debut in a Premier League fixture away to Manchester City in December 2023 and made four appearances with the senior squad in total. Donley will now join Stoke City on loan after a previous loan to Leyton Orient, with the hope to gain experience and playing time at senior level.