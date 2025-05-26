Jan Oblak News: Wins sixth Zamora Trophy

Oblak missed the season finale to secure his sixth Zamora Trophy, an all-time record in La Liga, the club announced. He made 36 appearances during the 2024-25 season with Atletico, recording 15 clean sheets, allowing less than a goal per game, and making 86 saves.

