Jan Oblak headshot

Jan Oblak News: Wins sixth Zamora Trophy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Oblak missed the season finale to secure his sixth Zamora Trophy, an all-time record in La Liga, the club announced. He made 36 appearances during the 2024-25 season with Atletico, recording 15 clean sheets, allowing less than a goal per game, and making 86 saves.

Jan Oblak
Atlético Madrid
