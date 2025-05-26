Jan Oblak News: Wins sixth Zamora Trophy
Oblak missed the season finale to mathematically secure his sixth Zamora Trophy, which is awarded to the goalkeeper with the best goals-to-game ratio in La Liga. The Slovene set an all-time record as the first player to win it six times. He will aim for a seventh during the 2025-26 season as he still has three years remaining on his contract and is expected to be the starting goalkeeper again next campaign.
