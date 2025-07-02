Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Ready to start pre-season

Branthwaite confirmed that his hamstring injury was fully healed and that he will be ready for the start of pre-season. "It's all good - [the injury is] all healed, so I'll be ready for the start of pre-season to get going. I'm looking forward to it now. I think the America trip is something we're all looking forward to as a group. It'll help us be closer and be ready for the new season."

he is a key figure in the backline, which was underlined by his five-year contract extension signed on Wednesday.