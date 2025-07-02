Jarrad Branthwaite Injury: Signs contract extension until 2030

Branthwaite has signed a contract extension with Everton until June 2030, the club announced.

Branthwaite joined the Toffees from his hometown club Carlisle United in January 2020 and, following loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV Eindhoven, has been a key part of Everton's backline in the last two seasons. Branthwaite formed part of Everton's backline that ended each of the past two Premier League campaigns with the fourth-best defensive record in England's top flight. The defender will head into 2025/26 with the same ambition and will hope to come back fully fit for the pre-season with the Blues after ending the season with a hamstring injury.