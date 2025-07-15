Jarrad Branthwaite News: Starting in pre-season
Branthwaite (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's pre-season friendly with Accrington.
Branthwaite is fit enough to get the start in the opening match of pre-season, as expected. It's a good sign that the hamstring injury isn't overly serious for the center-back that recently signed a new deal with Everton. Branthwaite will be one of the most important parts of the starting XI when the Premier League kicks off.
