Jarrad Branthwaite News: Starting in pre-season

Branthwaite (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's pre-season friendly with Accrington.

Branthwaite is fit enough to get the start in the opening match of pre-season, as expected. It's a good sign that the hamstring injury isn't overly serious for the center-back that recently signed a new deal with Everton. Branthwaite will be one of the most important parts of the starting XI when the Premier League kicks off.