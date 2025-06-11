Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jason Steele headshot

Jason Steele News: Future uncertain at Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Steele started just three matches across league and the FA Cup this past season.

Steele opened the season as starter when Bart Verbruggen was injured, but once that changed, he was relegated to the bench indefinitely. Steele also had to undergo shoulder surgery in the second half of the season, something he returned from in April. Given that he's confirmed as the backup, it's uncertain what his future is with Brighton.

Jason Steele
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now