Jason Steele News: Future uncertain at Brighton
Steele started just three matches across league and the FA Cup this past season.
Steele opened the season as starter when Bart Verbruggen was injured, but once that changed, he was relegated to the bench indefinitely. Steele also had to undergo shoulder surgery in the second half of the season, something he returned from in April. Given that he's confirmed as the backup, it's uncertain what his future is with Brighton.
