Jasper Loffelsend Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Loffelsend is out for Wednesday's match against Toronto due to undisclosed reasons, according to the MLS injury report.

Loffelsend is heading to the sidelines, as he appears to be away from the team after being listed on the injury report as out, not due to injury. This shouldn't be a major loss for the club, as he has mainly gone unused as of recent. However, he is a solid depth option, so they will hope he can be fit again soon.