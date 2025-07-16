Jasper Loffelsend News: Parting ways with San Diego

Loffelsend has mutually parted ways with San Diego, according to his former club.

Loffelsend was out not due to injury this week, but his absence has now been cleared up, as the defender is leaving the club after signing with them to start the season. He would start in seven of his 12 matches with the team, holding a starting role to begin the season before he was phased out of the team, only playing twice since April 26. He will now hope to find a new club, still a decent enough player to find a spot in the league.