Javairo Dilrosun News: Back with Club America

Dilrosun has completed his loan with LAFC and is back with America, according to his former club.

Dilorsun is ending his time with LAFC after his short-term loan with the club, serving for just over a month and a half with the club. He started in all six of his appearances while registering two goals, a decent spell for the attacker. There was a purchase option included, but it appears he will remain with America, where he will hope to continue his run of solid form.