Javi Marton News: Transfers to Eibar

Marton has completed a transfer to Eibar from Athletic, according to his former club.

Marton is seeing the end of his time with Athletic, as he will head to join Eibar in the second tier of Spanish football. He made only one appearance for a minute of play last season, while also being loaned to Albacete, seemingly with no role in the team, which is likely the reason for his transfer. However, if he sees a decent spell and some improvement he could rejoin the club, as they do hold a buyback option.