Javi Rueda Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Rueda is dealing with a hamstring injury and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, the club announced Friday.

Rueda suffered the injury while on loan at Albacete, and he has yet to recover fully. However, the defender is reportedly in the final stages of his comeback process, and further tests will be taken in the coming days to determine whether he can return to full training with the club. If healthy, Rueda is expected to see minutes with Celta in the pre-season.