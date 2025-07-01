Javi Rueda News: Heads back to Celta Vigo

Rueda is returning to his parent club Celta Vigo after ending his season-long loan spell in Albacete.

Rueda featured in 31 games across all competitions for Albacete while on loan from Celta Vigo, scoring four goals and providing one assist. The right-back is now heading back to his parent club with two years left on his contract. That said, he could potentially play a role heading into the 2025/26 season, since he is the only backup to Sergio Carreira at right-back if Oscar Mingueza leaves the club during the transfer window.