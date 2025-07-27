Menu
Jayden Nelson News: Assists opening goal in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Nelson assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Nelso assisted his fifth goal of the season to combine with Emmanuel Sabbi to score the first goal of the game. He started in back-to-back games for the first time since May. He also attempted four shots and created four chances. He hasn't taken more than four shots in a game this season and has only created more than four chances once this year.

